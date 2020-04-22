The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim community to look out for the crescent moon of Ramadan 1441 AH from Thursday, April 23.

Ramadan is the ninth month in Islamic calendar and the compulsory fasting month in Islam.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday, April 23, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1441 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Ramadan 1441 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon and to report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan,” the Sultan said.

He added that the general public can directly report the sighting of the crescent moon through designated telephone numbers, including 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757 and 08035965322.

Abubakar further prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims as they discharge their religious duties.