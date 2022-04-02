By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, has urged the Muslim faithful in state to pray for peace to reign in the country amid worsening insecurity.

Kunini, who stated this in his felicitation message to the Muslim Ummah on Saturday as they commence the holy month of Ramadan, noted that the period is meant to strengthen the relationship between the Muslims and the Creator, saying the period is the best time to intercede for the country.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We need to pray for peace in our dear state Taraba and the nation at large. We can not shy away from the fact that we are weighed down by a plethora of security challenges. It is imperative for us to do this because we are approaching the electioneering period and people have started jostling for various elective offices, hence only fervent prayers will ensure the emergence of good leaders both at the state and federal levels,’ the Speaker stated.

‘May this year’s Ramadan mark the turning point in the precarious situation in the country, and may God in His infinite goodness and mercy grant the supplications of the Muslims and reward them bountifully.’ he concluded.