From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the world leaders felicitating Muslims across the globe as they start the glorious month of Ramadan, Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Uba Sani has appealed to fellow Muslim to pay special attention to the poor in their midst.

Since his emergence as the federal lawmaker in 2019, Uba Sani is known has been identifying and share relief items for the needy in and out of his immediate constituency.

Recalling that Ramadan, is one of the five pillars of Islam, the lawmaker said it is a time to apply effectively the key values of self-tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and love as well as a time to touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society through acts of charity.

“I urge us to seize the opportunity of this Ramadan period to reflect on the problems of our country and pray fervently for Allah’s divine intervention. We must remain under to defeat the common enemy that has sought to destroy our communities.

“I wish my dear constituents and the good people of Kaduna State a glorious Ramadan. May the spirit of this holy month stay in our heart and illuminate our soul from within,” he said.