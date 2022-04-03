From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Chairman and Founder of Gobir Organization, Alhaji Yakub Gobir has extended congratulatory message to Muslim faithful in the country, and Kwara State on the commencement of the Ramadan Fasting.

In a release he personally signed, the Waziri Kasar Hausa and Madawaki of Ilorin, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah while also supplicating for forgiveness of sins and a rich reward for piety during the fasting period.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He enjoined Muslim faithfuls to use this special period to call on Allah for protection, especially given the insecurity plaguing the country.

“As we approach the 2023 election, let the wishes of the common men, women, and youth on the street be met,” he said.