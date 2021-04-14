From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has called on Nigerians to use the Ramadan season to touch the lives of the less privileged and the vulnerable.

Senator Sani noted that the holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect on the problems plaguing the country and renew hope in a united and peaceful Nigeria.

In a statement, the lawmaker, who asked Nigerian Muslims to uphold the spirit of the Ramadan by praying fervently for the country, reasoned that such devotion couldn’t have come at a better time given the current worrisome challenges of intra and inter-ethnic, religious relations facing the country.

He also tasked Nigerians to sustain the Ramadan virtues of ‘self-discipline, tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice, charity, perseverance and love for one another.’

He noted that, ‘these same virtues must be effectively applied in our personal conducts and interactions, in our families, communities and the nation at large, to lessen and build a more harmonious and peaceful nation.

‘Our communities are in pain. They have been at the mercy of terrorists, insurgents, kidnappers and other criminal elements. School children are targeted. Parents are now in a dilemma whether to keep their wards in school or withdraw them. Farmers hardly go to their farms for fear of being attacked. Food insecurity looms.

‘Inter-state travel is now a nightmarish experience. But the most worrisome now is the activities of terrorists, insurrectionists and separatists keen on orchestrating another civil war in Nigeria. Their activities, if not checked, may undermine national unity and take our dear country 50 years backward,’ Senator Uba warned.

He explained that ‘Nigeria and its people have come a long way, our people across tribes and religions have no serious issues with each other. They have been victims of manipulators and conflict entrepreneurs. Our people are only interested in the basic things of life. They derive no pleasure from confusion and conflicts.’

He then urged President Muhammadu Buhari to up the ante of government’s moves to stabilise the country by initiating what the lawmaker described as genuine national conversation.

‘I urge our President, Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a genuine national conversation in order to address the key problems of the country and assuage the feelings of different nationalities. The President has a good template to work with, which is the Report of the Governor El-Rufai APC Committee on Restructuring,’ he said.

Turning to his constituents, the senator wished them a glorious Ramadan. He also urged them to ‘remain tolerant and understanding,’ and ‘most importantly, be prayerful.’

While assuring them of his commitment to the improvement of their living conditions, the senator prayed that ‘the spirit of Ramadan stays in our hearts and illuminate our souls.’