From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of naira to the needy in 13 northern States of the country to mark the beginning of this year’s Ramadan season.

The food items, which included customized bags of sugar, rice, maize and millet were distributed on his behalf by his son, Muhammad Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The detained cleric instructed the distribution of the items to assist as many needy Nigerians as during this Ramadan.

Zakzaky’s son said, “It has been Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s practice to share food items to the poor and the needy for over 20 years and that has continued even after the Buhari-led government killed over a thousand of his supporters including his three biological sons and hurled him and the wife in illegal detention having grievously wounded them and refused to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court that declared their detention as a breach of their fundamental rights.

“Over 13 northern States benefited from this distribution, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Nasarawa and Bauchi States, just to mention a few of the States”.

He added that the cleric sends his best wishes to Muslims all over the world and assures them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.

The food items were also distributed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Katsina and Zamfara States, as well as various IDP Camps in respective of States and communities in Northern Nigeria who are in need of food during fasting of the month of Ramadan.