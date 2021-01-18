Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced that the 38th edition of Nigeria’s most glamorous and biggest annual grassroots football tournament, the ‘RAMAT Cup’ will hold from February 5th-13th, 2021 at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Kano.

According to a statement by the federation signed by its National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, preparations for the championship will start with the state play-off expected to hold between January 13- 27th, 2021 in the various states even as it advised all state chapters to ensure they send the name of their state champions to the national secretariat on or before Monday, February 1, 2021.

The statement further advised all the state chapters to ensure they register their players with a passport photograph of each of the players, their group photograph with a form from the national secretariat which must be filled indicating their names, date of birth, age, body weight and height and the match report of their state play- off which will be accompanied with the fixtures.

Teams are also reminded that the body weight of each player is 58kg with height of height 1.75m while arrival date in Kano for the competition is Friday, February 5th, 2021 Before departing their states, the various state chapters are expected to confirm from the national secretariat just as participating states have been assured that accommodation shall be provided at school hostels while states are expected to take care of the transportation and feeding of their players and officials.