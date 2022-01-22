The 39th edition of the annual Gen. Muritala Ramat Mohammed football tournament for U16 boys will hold from February 12- 19, 2022 in the ancient city of Kano.

According to a statement by the National Secretariat of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) and signed by its Secretary General, Patrick Okpavuerhe, all participating states are to submit their team lists to the National Secretariat of the Federation on or before February 1, 2022.

The team list will be accompanied with the passport photograph of each player pasted on a file while there will also be a group photograph of the players with a form filled indicating names, age, date of birth, body weight and height of each player.

The statement also reminded each state that the body weight of each player is 58kg while the maximum height is 1.75m even as it stated that arrival date for the teams will be February 11, 2022 at the Kano Pillars Stadium with screening of players taking place from 7am on Saturday, February 12.

Okpavuerhe, while reminding states that accommodation shall be provided at school hostels informed all participating teams to make arrangement for their feeding and transportation for the week long tournament.

The body also charged all states to come with their athletics team who will participate in the 4×100 meters relay, 100 meters and 200 meters event for the YSFON National President Athletics championship which will hold simultaneously with the football tournament.