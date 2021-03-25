Defending champions Kwara state on Wednesday crushed Kano state 3-1 in the ongoing Ramat cup tournament to advance to the semi finals of the competition.

Kwara outplayed the host who were tagged tournament favourite because of their records in the group stage with a performance associated with a team ready to climb to the top.

The winner’s Technical Director, Sam Elijah who spoke after the match, attributed their victory to determination and focus, as they were aware it was a difficult task playing against the host.

Elijah said that with the victory against Kano in the quarterfinals, he was optimistic that the team will retain the trophy though the task ahead was still challenging.

“We were worried when we got the quarter finals ticket to play against the host state, we challenged the players to see the game as the final before the final, and thank God they won the match, so looking forward I am optimistic that we are going to retain the trophy,” he said.

In the other matches, Bauchi defeated Kebbi 2-0, Oyo won 2-1 against Sokoto while Ogun after a 1-1 draw against Gombe picked the semi final ticket as they carried the day in the ensured penalty kicks 3-2.