Kwara State on Thursday advanced to the finals of the ongoing Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) organized Ramat Cup with a lone goal victory against Bauchi State.

The encounter which was a repeat of last year’s finals, which Bauchi lost with the same margin, saw the Kwara boys dominating the proceedings in the encounter.

In the second semi final game, Oyo State sent out Ogun 2-1 to set the stage for the final clash against the defending champions, Kwara that will be decided at the Kano Pillars Stadium on Friday.

Though, Ogun recorded the first goal in the early minutes of the encounter, the Oyo team came into the game with a well-coordinated effort to even scores and got the winning goal to book their place in the final.

Bauchi State and their Ogun counterpart slug it out in the third place match before the Kwara boys confront Oyo for the trophy at stake.

Speaking after the game, the chairman of YSFON, Kwara State chapter, Adeola Keyisola said the target of the team was to retain the trophy.