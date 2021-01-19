The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) on Tuesday said the 2021 edition of the annual Ramat Cup football competition would hold in Kano from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13.

Abdulrasaq Usman, the federation’s National Organising Secretary, said in a statement that Nasiru Gawuna, the YSFON president and Deputy Governor of Kano State, approved the dates.

“The competition which is an annual event to honour a late former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed who was assassinated on Feb. 13, 1976, will see teams from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participating.

“The competition, which is being bankrolled by the Kano State Government, will see young players from across the country showcasing their skills,” he said.

Usman added that, apart from participating in the football event, teams would also participate in an athletics event on the final day of the competition.

He said the YSFON President has already constituted an organising committee to put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch-free tournament.

“The event will hold in line with all the protocols of COVID-19. The players and officials will follow the laid-down rules that will be put in place,” Usman said.(NAN)