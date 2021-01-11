From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Rampaging gunmen are reported to have killed three mobile police officers on special duty at a hotel in Ughelli, Delta State.

The rampaging gunmen also carted away the service rifles of the slain police officers.

Local sources gave out the identifies of the fallen officers as Inspector Madaki, Inspector Lawal and Sergeant Ibrahim.

The victims were said to have be transfered from Mopol 47, Zaria to Delta about a year ago.

‘They were visiting Mobile from ‘Mopol 47, Zaria in Kaduna State and they have been in the hotel on a ‘Special Duty’ for nearly a year now.

‘They were four mobile police guarding the hotel, while the three of them were outside, the surviving one was indoor,’ a source said.

The hotel (name withheld) was formerly a fast food joint which was converted to a club house and later to a hotel.

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident in Asaba on Monday.

Onovwakpoyeya said a thorough investigation into the attack had been launched by the Command.

‘I am aware of the incident but no details yet. It was only those three policemen killed that were involved,’ she said.