From John Adams, Minna

The Village Head of Lambatta, in Gurara Local .Government Area of Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulsafur has been killed by irate youths in the town.

The Village Head was gruesomely murdered by the rampaging youths at his residence in Lambatta town on Saturday evening over undisclosed disagreement which could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

But a reliable source close to the family, told the Daily Sun that the Killing of the Village Head is not unconnected with his elevation as a Village Head of Lambatta which has not gone down well with some aggrieved persons in the area.

The deceased Village Head, it was gathered was attacked sometime last year by the same group of people but escaped being lynched and the matter was reported to the security agents but no action was taken.

Before he was Killed on Saturday at about 2:00pm right in his palace, about 800 meters from the police station in the town, the late Village Head was openly harassed at the local government secretariat by the youths in the presence of the local government Chairman and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) where he had gone to attend a meeting of Village Heads.

He was rescued from the hands of the rampaging youths by the Police and was taken to the Police station to write a statement on why he was being attacked which he did before he was allowed to go and was asked to come back on Monday.

The youths, not done with the late Village Head, trailed him to his residence in the hot afternoon where he was beaten to death after the security agents could not respond to distress calls by his relations when the attack was going on.

Meanwhile the Niger state government has declared curfew in Lambata town following the violent clash that led to the killing of the Village Head.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said that in view of the unfortunate incident, “the State Governor has directed that curfew be imposed in Lambata Town from 6:00pm to 6:00am beginning from Sunday 15th January, 2023 till further notice”.

Ahmed Matane disclosed that the imposition of the curfew in Lambata was to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the area, save lives and enable the restoration of law and order.

According to the SSG, “Government has condemned in strong terms the violence and act of lawlessness that have occurred in Lambata Town”.

The State Government then called on the residents of the area to cooperate with the security agents in the urgent task of restoring peace in Lambata, while urging security agencies to ensure the enforcement of the curfew, the statement added.