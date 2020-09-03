Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has insisted that ranching remains the global best practices of rearing livestock.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya stated this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Thursday.

Tambaya posited that it was for that reason that the state government signed into law, the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

“As you can see, our grazing law is being enforced here and it is working. Anyone who does not want to abide by the law is free to move to other states where grazing law is not operational.

“To put the record straight, herdsmen are welcome in Benue but they must be ready to obey the law of the land by ranching their cattle and other livestock.”

He explained further that the law is to engender peace between farmers and herders who had hitherto been causing crises in the state.

Tambaya maintained that the Water Resources Bill that is currently before the National Assembly should not be allowed to sail through because it would mean taking the country back many years.

The Governor’s aide added that the bill looked like a continuation of the Ruga project, hence should be rejected by all.