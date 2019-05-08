Raphael Ede, Enugu

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said the only solution to herders and farmers’ conflicts in Nigeria is ranching.

Ortom, who spoke at the Prof. Miriam Ikejiani Lecture, at the University of Nigeria ((UNN), Nsukka, recalled how his state became a near ‘theatre of war,’ following passage of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in 2017.

The governor said over 680,000 people were displaced, while property worth over N400 billion were destroyed in the state.

Ortom also disclosed that during efforts to ensure that the law was implemented, over 73 people were killed in one day, including Catholic priests, by suspected herdsmen who operated under the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, he said, had earlier warned him to rescind the law, and added that homes and businesses were not spared.

He spoke on the theme: “The challenges of mitigating herdsmen attacks on people of Nigeria: Lessons from Benue State.”

The guest lecturer stated that the country is doomed if ranching is not embraced as solution to herders and farmers’ conflicts the same way June12 was recently recognised as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari, last year.

Said Ortom: “Those who think the problem of herdsmen is only that of the Benue Valley and Middle Belt states should watch out.

“It was first with Plateau State and Southern Kaduna and, then, Taraba, Adamawa, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Delta, Cross River, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Enugu, Zamfara, Katsina, Rivers, Ogun, Ondo and other states.

“It is spreading and soon, it will become an obvious national, social and economic problem too difficult to contain.”

He, however, insisted that until the “ new brand of federalism being practised in Nigeria,” which gave rise to the near pogrom in the state was checkmated, the country would remain dominated and under-developed.

Narrating his experiences since the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law was passed in Benue, the governor stated that it has exposed him and the state to many challenges and frosty relations with the Federal Government, especially the Police.

“Within 12 months, no fewer than four commissioners of police were posted to the state. Some spent less than two months before they were replaced. The motive was obviously suspect; to shop for police commissioner who would bend the rules in favour of herdsmen against poor farmers.

“In January 2018, one of the police commissioners, who was apparently on special mission to the state, supervised the illegal impeachment move against me by eight, out of 30 members of the House of Assembly; few days after he assumed duties.

“The same 2018, a circular was issued by the police high command transferring all my personal police aides to other states.

“Although the order was later rescinded, I found it strange and unacceptable. It was impunity taken to new heights,” he said.

Ortom also added that “Benue has been thrown into humanitarian and economic crisis of numerous proportions.

“Homes, schools, churches, health centres, security posts, roads, bridges, farms and other sources of livelihoods have been destroyed. These have been estimated at over N400 billion over the years.

“Over 180, 000 of our people were registered in eight officially designated IDP camps in most part of 2018, while over 500, 000 displaced people have been living with relatives, in u