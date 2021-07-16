From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that if the federal could approve N6.5 billion to Katsina State for the establishment of ranches, it should also approve the release of N100 billion to Benue for the same purpose with an apology.

“If the President has approved N6.5billion for Katsina state, they should also approve N100billion for Benue state with apology to me because we started it.”

The Governor who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi on Friday on arrival from Abuja described as hypocritic, the news that the federal government had approved N6.5billion for President Buhari’s home-state for the establishment of ranches saying this contradicts the earlier stance of the federal government to continue with open grazing.

“It is hypocrisy for the federal government to approve money for ranching in a state and leave others out. And in fact, the Governor of the (Katsina) state in his remark said N5billion had already been remitted to their coffers. So, I begin to wonder, where are we headed.”

Ortom who noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government has failed the country woefully said Nigerians under the APC are suffering and smiling.

“That is why I also appreciate the late Fela Anikulakpo Kuti who in one of the songs he sang long ago foresaw what is happening today in the country, which he titled ‘suffering and smiling’. That is exactly what we are going through in Nigeria under the APC led federal government.

“That man (Fela) spoke prophetically about what we are going through in Nigeria. Today, Nigerians are truly suffering and smiling. I feel so sad because we have failed our country but I pray God helps us.

“Tell me where we are economically, security wise, politically where is Nigeria? So, when I hear people say that they are decamping from one political party to the APC, one wonders what they are going there to do. A government that has failed completely in all spheres of life.

“Even you the journalists who are talking to me, can you in all honesty say this government of APC and the presidency have impacted your lives? So we must not be afraid to speak out,” Ortom said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.