Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akavwor, has said the successful congresses held at the wards, local governments and state levels would not have been possible without the support, hard work and commitment of party elders.

Speaking when the state executive of the party paid a thank you visit to the immediate past chairman, Felix Obuah, at his country home in Port Harcourt, Akavwor said the former chairman was committed towards ensuring proper things were done in the party, which accounted for the rancour-free and smooth transition recorded at all levels of the party in the state.

He noted that the success recorded at the congresses was a great departure from what obtained in other states where similar congresses were held.

He commended Obuah and other party elders for their efforts, saying posterity would not forget their roles in building the party to its present status.

The state PDP chairman also thanked Governor Nyesom Wike, for his commitment, doggedness and zeal towards the growth, unity and stability of the party.

He said Wike has made Rivers to be a reference point in party politics in Nigeria.