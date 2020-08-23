TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akavwor, has said that the successful congresses held at the wards, local governments and state levels would not have been possible without the support, hard work and commitment of party elders.

Speaking when the state executive of the party paid a “Thank you” visit to the immediate past chairman, Felix Obuah, at his country home in Port Harcourt, Akawor said the former chairman was committed towards ensuring that proper things were done in the party, which accounted for the rancour-free and smooth transition recorded at all levels of the party in the state.

He noted that the success recorded at the congresses was a great departure from what obtained in other states where similar congresses were held.

The chairman said: “The visit is actually to thank you and through you thank some other leaders for what took place in the state some months ago; that in the history of our party in the state, there was something everybody considered as a smooth transition, not just a smooth transition, but a transition that took place at a very minimal cost, a transition that was considered rancour-free and a transition that gave both the people at the various wards the opportunity to make inputs to the people that will manage the affairs of the party from the wards level to LGAs and finally to the state”.

He commended Obuah and other party elders for their efforts, saying that posterity would not forget their roles in building the party to its present status.

The state PDP chairman also thanked Governor Nyesom Wike, for his commitment, doggedness and zeal towards the growth, unity and stability of the party.

He noted that Governor Wike has made Rivers to be a reference point in party politics in Nigeria.

Amb. Akawor said the new executive has mapped out a plan of action for implementation in the coming days, saying that prominent among them was reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party ahead of the local government primaries in the state.

He solicited the support, advice and wise counsels of party elders, especially Obuah to enable them take the right decisions.

Responding, Obuah thanked them for the visit and urged the new executive to work harmoniously and assiduously to produce the next governor of the state that would take over from Wike in 2023.

Obuah also thanked Akawor, who was the Director-General, Wike Campaign Council, for assisting the party in ensuring the victory of Governor Wike in the last election.

The former chairman assured of his preparedness to assist his successor in ensuring the emergence of a PDP governor in the state in 2023.