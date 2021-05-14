From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 15-year-old girl, Omelagu Chidinma, has allegedly been stabbed by a middle aged man, Asika, for reportedly refusing his love advances.

She was allegedly stabbed in the neck region, below her lower jaw.

The incident happened at the Infant Jesus area of Asaba, Delta State, where the victim’s family lives in a bamboo house.

A witness said trouble started when the said Asika, who is now cooling his heels in police custody, woke up in the morning and accused the victim, whom he had been asking out, of littering the compound.

“So, he called Chidinma but she did not answer because she was on the phone.

“When Chidinma now came out to wash her clothes, he slapped her. That was how they started fighting. He hit her on the neck and head. They even went inside to continue the fight.

“After sometime, Chidinma came out and started to wash her clothes, but the man came again and started beating her.

“She retaliated, and the man went into the kitchen, brought out a bottle, broke it and stabbed her on the neck,” the source said.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, could not give further details about what transpired.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist, Victor Ojei, said what happened was a case of transferred aggression, alleging that the suspect had unsuccessfully been making love advances to the victim.

Ojei, who is the Lead Activist of Young Nigerian Right Organisation, said the victim was treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), and a bill of N55,000 has already be accumulated.

“She received treatment at FMC and her bill was N55,000. She will need to dress the wound daily with N5,000 on a daily basis, henceforth,” Ojei said.

He pleaded for assistance for the victim, saying that the family was living in poor condition.

“Please call her elder sister, Blessing via 09066685800 to give financial support to her because they live in a bamboo house in a poor condition,” he added.