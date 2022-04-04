From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An Inspector in the Nigeria Police Force identified as Michael Ogunlade has died in hotel room during purported sex romp with his concubine in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The concubine, said to be a widow reportedly lost her husband in 2014, and the deceased policeman, aged 47, was the one taking care of her family of the widow, since the demise of her husband.

The incident, according to sources, occurred around 3:15 pm on Sunday, March 3. The deceased policeman and his concubine reportedly went to a popular hotel in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, paid for a ‘short time’, and the duo entered the room. But another version of the story states that the dead policeman was the first to enter the room, and the woman came in to join him later.

A source at the hotel said the two of them ‘met me at the staircase. But being one of the workers at the hotel, I cannot be looking at their faces. So, I just ignored them. A few minutes later, the woman rushed down and started crying, saying the man was unconscious.

‘We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly. But before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost.’

Though it could not be ascertained immediately what led to the police inspector’s death, sources said the man could have died as a result of thunderbolt (known as magun in Yoruba) or as a result of consumption of energy booster to enhance sexual performances.

But one of the attendants in the hotel told journalists that she did not know the woman earlier. But what the woman uttered from her mouth when she lamented the policeman’s death, showed that she lost her husband in 2014.

The attendant quoted the woman as saying: ‘Please, help me wake him up. He’s a good man to me. I have known him for more than five years. HE has been taking care of me and my children. In fact, he has been responsible for the payment of my children’s school fees.

‘Where will I start again? He was my helper. My benefactor. He was like my husband because we saw him every Sunday. Apart from once a week. He responded to anything I asked him.’

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached for comment on his mobile phone as at the time of filing this report.