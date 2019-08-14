Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State,

Sunday Awolola who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle

Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko,

(AAUA) was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Akure.

The 33-year old soldier had been in the custody of the police since

last week before he was subsequently prosecuted by the police.

The suspect was alleged to have had canal knowledge of the girl contrary

to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

Awolola had before his prosecution, been dismissed by army authorities

after going through a series of disciplinary processes.

The suspect was said to have had carnal knowledge of the student on

July 31 at Ikare-Akoko military checkpoint when the student was

returning from the campus in Akungba-Akoko.

The offence according to the charge sheet is punishable under section

358 of the criminal code cap 37 volume 1, laws of Ondo State of

Nigeria

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Mayowa Olanipekun, adjourned the case till

Friday, August 16.

The case attracted various interest groups who came to court to witness the session.