Monica Iheakam

Three years after turning down the plum offer to coach Nigeria’s senior women’s team, the Randy Waldrum has made a U-turn to coach the Super Falcons.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced his appointment yesterday, one year after the nine-time African champions have been without a coach.

In 2017, Waldrum, an American from Texas, refused the offer to handle Falcons, thereby, paving the way for the former coach, Thomas Dennerby from Sweden, to mount the saddle.

President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, thanked Philips Consulting, the executors of the recruitment process, and expressed confidence that the new technical crew will take the Super Falcons to brand new heights.

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women’s AFCON competitions held, so far.

We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew, led by Mr. Waldrum, can take us to that level.”