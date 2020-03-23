Emma Jemegah

The management of Enugu Rangers has announced a multi-million insurance package for her late player, Ifeanyi George, who died Sunday in an auto crash.

A statement issued by the Media Officer of the club, Nobert Okolie quoted the General Manager/CEO of Rangers, Davidson Owumi, as claiming that Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, recently acceded to the club’s insurance scheme tagged “Accident Insurance Compensation scheme.”

“Ifeanyi George is entitled to a multi-million naira insurance compensation package, being his benefit from the club’s ‘Accident Insurance Compensation scheme’ that was graciously approved by the Enugu state government.

“The insurance brokers, Premier Brokers Ltd, have been informed about the untimely death of our player and they have commenced the process to have the life insurance compensation process activated, so as to have the family of Ifeanyi George fully compensated,” Owumi said.

“What we have here in Rangers is the solid display of pro-activeness on the part of the government who graciously approved the insurance policy for all players and officials of the club on request by the management. We sincerely appreciate our sports loving governor for this gesture that comes handy in this time of great need.”