Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe says he is excited over the move by Enugu Rangers to play at the Awka City Stadium constructed by his firm.

Rangers, currently playing at Nnewi, have applied to LMC requesting to shift base to Awka.

The Flying Antelopes have blamed their poor run at home on the Nnewi natural grass turf which does not support free flowing football.

Egbe, who is now putting finishing touches to the Awka turf, said yesterday that Rangers playing at Awka would be another good opportunity for Nigerians to see what his firm is capable of doing.

Egbe was also full of praise for the Anambra State government for giving him the opportunity to put in place a world-class turf at the arena.

“When Rangers come here in a matter of weeks, Nigerians would see and appreciate our job and the stuff Monimichelle is made of. We are bringing the latest technology to Nigeria and what we have right now in Awka is FIFA certified hybrid synthetic turf, which is the best in the world and the future for African football. I thank Governor Obiano for this opportunity,” Egbe said.