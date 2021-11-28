New Glasgow Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has acknowledged that Joe Aribo is a versatile player and has the ability to play multiple roles under him.

The Nigeria national teamer played as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, right midfielder, right winger and left back under former coach Steven Gerrard.

Aribo was deployed in a central role as part of a three-man attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation during Rangers’ most recent match, a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The former Charlton Athletic man had at least two opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet against the Czech opponents, the first of which he hit the top of the crossbar and the second which looked a better chance from fairly close range was put over the crossbar.

At the pre-match press conference before the trip to Livingston, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was asked for his thoughts on if the central role will end up being Aribo’s best position under him or if he thinks the Nigerian can play from the right and do a good job from there.

The Dutchman replied : “He can do both of course. At times of the game he would play more and more on the wings when Hagi came inside. I’m really fond of that we take the positions on the pitch to being dangerous but Aribo did really well.

“He was always there to be dangerous in the box when we were dominating the wide areas, we had enough bodies in the box to score goals and Aribo had some good chances.

‘If he was more clinical he could have scored one or two times but for me the most important thing, what I like to see, is to see the attacking midfielders joining the strikers, should be in the box and to try to score”.

Four months into the 2021-2022 season, Aribo has made 24 appearances for Rangers – all of which he started – and has directly participated in six goals (3 goals, 3 assists).

