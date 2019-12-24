Amobi Ezeaku, Team Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, has expressed worries at the club’s performance in the domestic league

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu that efforts must be made to pull the club out of the relegation zone.

“It is painful that a club of Rangers status finds itself at the relegation zone of the domestic league, but we believe that this is temporary,” he said.

Ezeaku said the players would have a busy working schedule during the festive season in preparation for the matches ahead.

“We do not have any time for rest, we have to prepare for our continental engagements.

“We have a match to honour in Mauritania against Nouadhibou FC on Dec. 28, we want to prepare for it,” he said.

He said that though the encounter with the Mauritanian side would not be an easy ride, Rangers would endeavour to come out victorious.

The coach commended the efforts of the club’s management to spur the players to perform better.

He said that management was working towards ensuring that players who would assist the club to win matches were rewarded.

“A win in either continental competition or the domestic league will end the club’s woeful result.

“So we need to build our confidence, we want to achieve a win against the Nuoadhiduo of Mauritania,” he said. (NAN)