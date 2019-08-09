Emma Njoku

Enugu Rangers International ha s confirmed that Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, popularly known as Mosquito, will play in the colours of the Flying Antelope in the fast approaching Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) League season.

The Sunsports/Sporting Sun gathered that the Beach Soccer and CHAN Eagles star, who has put pen to paper for the Enugu side, said he is in Enugu to help the seven-time champions to win the treble in the coming season.

According to statement by the Media Officer of Rangers, Norbert Okolie, the midfield maestro, who won the league title with Enyimba last season, said he and other quality legs recruited to straighten the team hope to bring their experiences to bear towards ensuring that the Flying Antelope sweeps the stakes in all competitions the team will participate in the new season.

“I’m, indeed, very happy to be in Enugu to feature for one of the greatest clubs in the world, Rangers International FC. With what I’ve seen on ground, there is no way we can’t emerge victorious in the competitions we are competing for. The treble trophies are not negotiable,” stated the multiple medals winning creative midfielder.

Rangers retained the services of 22 players who helped the club to a third place finish in last season’s NPFL Playoffs in Lagos, just as 10 fresh legs have been recruited for the coming season.