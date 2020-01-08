Magnus Eze, Enugu

The management of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, has sent eight of its players to the ‘B’ feeder team of the club, following their abysmal

performance in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league (NPFL).

The demotion of the players was announced in a statement, yesterday, by Media/Communication officer of the club, Mr. Nobert Okolie, after an emergency meeting, held at the players’ camp in Enugu.

Okolie said the decision was taken by the technical crew and management of the club, adding that “it was part of the ‘performance based’ agreement signed by both parties.

The club is currently occupying occupying 20th position which is the last on the NPFL log in the ongoing season.

He also disclosed that the team handlers were seriously sourcing for quality attackers to beef up the squad.

“Also, all attackers in the team have been placed on forty per cent less of their monthly salary until they improve on their scoring ability,” the spokesman said.

General Manager of the Enugu club side, Davidson Owumi, stated that the current situation in the team led to the measure so as to bring out the best from the players.

He said: “I must say that this measure of sending some of you to the ‘B’ team is for you to catch up with the form we saw in you and engaged you in the first place. We need to start winning games and move out from where we currently occupy to where we rightly belong”.