Coach Abdul Maikaba of Rangers International says the club must get back to winining ways against visiting Kastina United in their next Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match.

Maikaba told newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu, that the club was not happy losing to Lobi Stars on Match Day 20 in Makirdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC will on Wednesday, welcome Kastina United FC to Awka Township Stadium on Match Day 21 of the NPFL.

He said, “Actually, we came from our first game of the second round away to Lobi Stars of Makurdi losing 0-2 and we are not happy with the result.

“We are not happy beacause we never expected the result, but it happens in football, and that is why our next opponent must pay for the unfortunate loss.

“Remember that we got the maximum points in Kastina in the first round and they will try to be difficult here, that is why we should understand the importance of the match.

“Though, our visitors need the points for survival; we need it most to be in the top three and enhance our chances of continental competition come the end of the season.”

Maikaba said he believed that the players were ready to replace the points lost against Lobi Stars as quick as possible, which would boost thier confidence in subsequent matches.

He noted the problem in the team’s midfield because of injury and at times sickeness, saying that the club had been struggling with it for over seven matches now.

“For the last seven matches in the league, we have been struggling in the midfield where most of our players are either at the treatment table or sick.

“Players like Shedrack Asiegbu, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke, Seidu Adamu and others are being missed, but I hope they will soon be back and strong.

“Football is all about togetherness and team game, that is all we need to get over Kastina United, inspite, of their recent massive recruitment.

“On football aspect, we have advantage over them for being together for a long time while they are just spending a week or two together with thier new coach,”Maikaba said.

He said he was not disturbed about Kastina United’s fortification, as his club’s cohesion would ensure the visitors’ demolition.(NAN)