Magnus Eze, Enugu

General Manager of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Davidson Owumi has said that the club could net over N3billion from its contract with Lotto.

He disclosed that millions of Rangers fans across the world would have the opportunity of having high-quality jerseys of the club.

Owumi, spoke at the club’s headquarters during the signing of a 5-year licensing and machandising contract with the Italian company.