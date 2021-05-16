Players of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C still smarting from the deserved win over ‘Oriental Rivals’, Enyimba International F.C in a rescheduled match day 19 fixture over the weekend looks set as they plot the fall of another league giant, ‘The Pride of Rivers’, Rivers United in a match day 21 fixture in Enugu.

The crunch tie is fixed for the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, ‘The Cathedral’, Enugu with hostilities kicking off by 4.00pm.

In the opening fixture between both teams in the ongoing season, it was a Fortune Ominiwari’ goal on 28 minutes that settled the encounter inside Adokiye Amiesiamaka stadium, Omagba, Port-Harcourt but the wards of coach Salisu Yusuf are fired up to make amends in this return fixture.

With the trio of attacking sensations, Elijah Ani, Christian Nnaji and Israel Abia firing from all cylinders, it looks certain that the Enugu side will annex all three points at stake just as the backline ably led by Ernest Governor and Uche John would be alert to snuff out expected incursions from former captain, Godwin Aguda and the duo of Sunday Adetunji and Fortune Ominiwari in their vital area.

For Rangers’ gaffer, Salisu Yusuf, Sunday’ encounter is not about revenge but to play their normal game, work for victory and get the three points at stake stressing, “The game against Rivers United will be a tough match just as it is with other clubs when they come to Enugu. “Every time, we are very optimistic of getting the three points but we know we have to work extra hard to get all the three points against a club like Rivers United. They were in the continent and still doing well in the league. I believe it is going to be a tough match but at the end of the day, we carry the day.”