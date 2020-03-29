Rangers International FC of Enugu on sunday paid their last respect to it’s late player, Ifeanyi George who died in a car crash alongside two others while on their way to Lagos.

The club media officer, Norbert Okolie told newsmen in Enugu on Sunday that the late player alongside his friends was given his final respect on Saturday amidst rains of tears in Lagos.

”George was buried on Saturday at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos amidst rains of tears from very few family members and friends in attendance owing to the state restriction because of Coronavirus,” he said.

The late player’s remains was taken from a private health facility in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state where it was deposited after the ghastly auto-crash that claimed his life and transported to Lagos for the ceremony

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that George died in a motor accident along side Rangers feeders team player Emmanuel Ogbu, and his friend George Eteka Gabriel on Sunday, March 22.

The media officer said the General Manager of the club, Davidson Owumi at the rites of committal noted it had been a week long season of pains and tears for Rangers family since the confirmation of the death of Ifeanyi George in a ghastly auto-crash.

”But, with his burial today, as requested by his family in Lagos, some weight is lifted off everybody that is concerned with the footballer.

”We had representatives at the burial site and we thank all those that were there and those that were prevented by the lock down order of Lagos state government.

”Ifeanyi will remain indelible in the hearts of all of us in Rangers and may his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord,” he said.

His team mate, Obinna Eleje said, ”goodbye is the saddest word as you are laid to rest today, may our good Lord accept your soul brother.

”A great loss to Rangers FC and football family as a whole”.

Another player, Nnamdi Egbujuo said, “ still crying till tomorrow for the death of my brother, team mate Ifeanyi George known as Odogwu.

”As you are laid to rest today; I pray that God almighty will accept you till we meet again, goodbye brother”.

Ifeanyi Egwim on his part said: ”farewell my brother as you are laid to rest today, may God grant your gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.

While Chidera Ezeh said: “Rrest on my brother and my friend, as you are laid to rest today, may your soul and all the departed ones be accepted by the Almighty, farewell George, farewell Zlatan, farewell Odogwu”.

Okolie added that the decision to burial of the late player in Lagos came from the family after an exhaustive deliberation between them and the Rangers FC management.

He said that the club activated all that was needed to be done for a befitting burial for the all action attacker. (NAN)