Nigeria’s Rangers International of Enugu yesterday picked a vital win against hosts, Pyramid FC in Cairo, Egypt, just as they kept hope alive in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The Enugu-based team now placed third behind Pyramids and Al Masry with five points from five match on the log.

The former Nigeria league champions must beat Al Masry in their final group game in Enugu on February 2 in order to make it to the final eight of the competition.

At the Aba Township Stadium, Enyimba forced visiting Hassania Agadir to a-one all in a tension sapping encounter.

The Moroccan side through French defender Redah Atassi stunned the home team early in the first half before Austine Oladapo saved Enyimba’s blushes with a long range effort.