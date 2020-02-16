Former administrative secretary of Enugu Rangers International Football Club and father of former Super Eagles’ player, Onyedika Ogbuke, Chief Felix Ogbuke is dead.

Rangers’ Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, in a statement, yesterday, said Sir Ogbuke, according to a family source, died on Monday, at a hospital in Enugu, following a brief illness.

General Manager of Rangers, Davidson Owumi, while reacting to the shocking news, described Ogbuke as a true Ranger, who committed his all for the good of the club while in service.

“It’s quite shocking to talk about Sir Ogbuke Felix in the past tense. We are saddened by this news, but pray that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest. He fought very hard for the good of our club, Rangers International F.C, as the administrative secretary. We surely will miss him,” said the former NPL boss.

Burial arrangement will be announced by the family.