From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Things may soon begin to look up for Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, following the signing of a five-year deal with Italian sports kits manufacturing company, Lotto SPA.

General Manager of Rangers Int’l FC, Davidson Owumi, said the Flying Antelopes could net over N3 billion from the contract which covers the production, distribution and sale of Rangers jersey.

Describing Rangers as a household name, which has link with any Igbo man living in Nigeria or abroad, Owumi disclosed that millions of the club’s fans across the world would, henceforth, have the opportunity of getting high quality jersey of the club.

He spoke at the club’s GRA Enugu office, yesterday, during the signing of the licensing and merchandising contract with the Italian company.

He praised Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for working assiduously to make Rangers one of the best clubs in the continent.

Owumi recalled the spirit that brought Rangers FC into being; the never say die spirit that reintegrated the people of the region with the rest of Nigeria, shortly after the civil war.

“You could have other clubs in the South East, but Rangers FC remains the first son. What we are doing here, today, is the resurgence, the rebirth of Rangers FC,” he said.

Ositadinma Agu, Chairman of Desgraf & Mart (D & M), a brand and marketing company, representing Lotto in Nigeria, said their target is to make the club a leading brand in the continent.

“Lotto had never officially kitted any team in Africa, so, this is the first team to be kitted by Lotto.

“The contract is for five years and within the period, we are going to bring Rangers to the world. Lotto is also working seriously to make the club a golden team as it clocks 50 next year,” Agu said.