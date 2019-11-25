A lackluster performance from the 2016 league champions saw Akwa Starlets race into a two goal lead in the first half. Rangers’ second half performance only proved that the team was lacking in confidence and direction as the Uyo team kept pill- ing pressure on the Flying Antelopes.

The defeat which is the Rangers’ third straight loss in the league came as a huge shock to fans at the stadium as it has condemned the team to relegation battle.