Jude Chinedu, Enugu
The management of Rangers International of Enugu has sacked the entire technical crew of the team led my Coach Benedict Ugwu after an embarrassing loss to Akwa Starlets of Uyo in Enugu yesterday.
This was announced immediately after the match which saw Rangers who were 13th on the NPFL table before the match slump to a two nil loss at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
A lackluster performance from the 2016 league champions saw Akwa Starlets race into a two goal lead in the first half. Rangers’ second half performance only proved that the team was lacking in confidence and direction as the Uyo team kept pill- ing pressure on the Flying Antelopes.
The defeat which is the Rangers’ third straight loss in the league came as a huge shock to fans at the stadium as it has condemned the team to relegation battle.
