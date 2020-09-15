The management of the ‘Flying Antelope’, Rangers International F.C has announced the postponement of the resumption date for returning and new players for the 2020/2021 league season.

After a brief management meeting, yesterday, the General Manager/CEO, Prince Davidson Owumi, stated that the postponement became necessary due largely to the current announcement from NCDC/PTF over the COVID-19 health protocols.

“We are a law-abiding institution and will in no way flaunt laws put in place by a well constituted government body like NCDC and PTF. The earlier information at our disposal made us make our earlier announcement for our players to return, but with further clarifications from NCDC and PTF, we are compelled to direct our players against returning to the players’ camp. When we get clearance, they will be informed of when to return,” stated Owumi.

Old and new players of the club had been instructed to report for duties last the weekend, following earlier information on the lifting of suspension on football activities, but with the latest directive reversing the earlier order, management decided to halt for the resumption of activities in compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols.