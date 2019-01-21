Enugu Rangers will feature in the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they eliminated Bantu FC of Lesotho 4-2 on aggregate yesterday.

Rangers first featured at this stage of the competition in 2004.

The Nigerian club won the first leg of the playoffs 2-1 in Maseru a week ago, but they were stunned after just 13 minutes, when Lehlohonolo Fothoane put the visitors from Lesotho in front.

Ajani Ibrahim drew the home team level in the 19th minute with an assist by Tope Olusesi, before Godwin Aguda made it 2-1 a minute later, with Ifeanyi George providing the assist.

The Lesotho champions improved in the second half to stop ‘The Flying Antelopes’ from recording a bigger win. The draw for the group stage would be staged tomorrow in Cairo, Egypt.