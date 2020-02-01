Nigeria’ Rangers International F.C will this weekend be trading tackles with Egyptian top side, Al-Masry F.C complete with two Nigerian exports, in the last game of Group A, Total/CAF Confederation cup 2019/2020 fixture slated for Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

Though a dead rubber game, as the result will not affect the chances of the Egyptians progressing further in the competition, the coach Salisu Yusuf led side will be looking to turn the tide and pay back the visitors in their own coin after their first meeting ended 4-2 in favor of the Port Said side.

With Ibrahim Olawoyin, Ifeanyi George and Kenechukwu Agu finding their ranges, the ‘Flying Antelopes’ look set to annex all three points at stake even while expecting a tough challenge from the visitors that have a former Rangers midfield maestro, Emeka Eze and Warri Wolves attacker, Austin Amutu in their ranks.

After earning a well-deserved win over run-away group winners, Pyramids of Egypt few days back in Cairo, with two drawn games and two losses, Rangers is condemned to win and coach Yusuf has assured the teaming fans of the club of a win.