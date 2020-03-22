Jude Chinedu, Enugu

It was a sad Sunday for the management and fans of Enugu Rangers football club as one of the club’s strikers, Ifeanyi George, died in an auto crash along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin expressway.

The 26-year-old striker met his untimely death Sunday morning as a car he was driving rammed into a trailer killing him instantly and injuring two other occupants of the vehicle.

It was learnt that the player was observing a 10-day break granted by the club following an order by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) suspending all football-related activities due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rangers’ management had on receiving the sad news left for the site of the crash in Benin, Edo State. There is no official statement from the club yet at the time of filing this report.

Ifeanyi George who is one of the most outstanding players for the Enugu-based club in the league this season, joining the club in 2016 from Enyimba Football Club of Aba