Rangers are reportedly willing to cash in on midfielder, Joe Aribo, if a fee of £10million is tabled for the Nigeria international.

Aribo, 25, has arguably been one of Steven Gerrard’s best signings north of the border – during the Villa gaffer’s time at Rangers. Alongside Glen Kamara, Connor Goldson and others – Aribo sparkled, after joining Rangers.

Costing a bargain compensation fee from Charlton, Aribo has clocked up 126 outings since July 2019 – having a hand in 44 goals from midfield. Said form has also made him a Nigeria international, winning 12 caps.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But that form, as is normally the way, is attracting Premier League interest. Patrick Vieira is keen on bringing Aribo to Palace with Rangers requesting a fee of £10million for the midfielder, according to The Sun.

In January, Leeds were desperate to bring attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road. However, Salzburg rejected a move and were keen to keep him until the summer at least. It leaves Leeds light in midfield.