The management of Rangers International Football Club, Enugu, at an emergency meeting, yesterday, announced the retirement of the jersey number ‘15’ worn by Ifeanyi George who died in March 2020 in a ghastly auto crash.

General Manager of the club, Davidson Owumi, made the disclosure said the decision was in honour of the great services rendered to the club by the late player.

“After a lengthy deliberation by management, we came to a conclusion to rest the jersey number worn by our late attacker, Ifeanyi George, for the whole of next season as a mark of respect and honour for his services to the club,” he said.

The gesture, Owumi further noted “was to further cement the good relationship we had with late Ifeanyi George while defending the colours of Rangers on the field of play, just as plans are in top gear to make the insurance benefit cheque presentation to the family left behind by the player a grand event since it was the first of its kind in the country.

“All thanks to the sports loving governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his approval of the insurance policy for registered players and officials.”

George scored his last goal for Rangers in a CAF Confederations Cup 2019/2020 match day 6 Group A encounter against Egyptian side, Al-Masry, which ended 1-1 draw, wearing jersey number 15, inside the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.