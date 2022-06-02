Retired Scotland international, Alan Hutton has admitted that Glasgow Rangers will be willing to sell Calvin Bassey in the summer transfer window if they receive a bid of £20million-plus (approximately N10.5 billion in Nigerian currency).
The Light Blues reportedly value their versatile Nigerian fullback at more than £25m – a fee that is considered excessive considering that the fullback has made less than 70 career appearances combined for club and country as a professional.
Bassey has been linked with possible moves to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and West Ham United after a breakout season that saw him help Rangers win the Scottish Cup and qualify for the final of the Europa League.
In an attempt to fend off interest from the Premier League, Rangers are preparing to offer the Super Eagles star a new improved deal.
“I think you have to be aware that every player at Rangers and Celtic has a price. If it’s met, they will go,” Hutton said to Football Insider. “If someone comes in with £20million-plus for Calvin Bassey, he’ll be gone. It’s as simple as that.
“They obviously don’t want to let their top assets go. Bassey is the type of guy you could build your team around, whether it’d be at centre-half or full-back.” Bassey, 22, has two years to run on his contract with Rangers, whom he joined from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.
