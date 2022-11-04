By Joe Apu

Organisers of the 4th Edition of the annual Tico/Select Preseason Football Tournament have expressed grave shock over the decision of Rangers International FC to pull out of the tournament currently going on in Enugu, South East State, Nigeria.

According to a media release from the organizers, it stated that on Thursday, Rangers were slated to play their semi final match against Apex Krane but the match could not hold after the Flying Antelopes ‘shockingly’ announced their decision to exit the tournament.

Organisers felt hard done by the action of the NPFL side who threw due process to the winds while arriving at their decision.

The organisers further stated sthat they could not come to terms with the reality of Rangers failing to follow due process and professionalism in their action.

“It’s not the best for us to read about Rangers withdrawal through the media”, the statement signed by Ifeanyi Ekwueme, a former Nigeria international, read in part.

Earlier, the management of Rangers International F.C had in a press statement made available to Daily SunSports that after due consultations with the coaching crew, the team will play no more part in the Ifeanyi Ekweme Tico/Select Pre-season Tournament.

Administrative Secretary of Rangers Management Corporation, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua made this disclosure, Thursday, citing poor organization laced with irregular fixtures and the questionable antics of the organizer as reasons for the club’s action.

“Sincerely, it was our wish to use the tournament to test the readiness of our new players at competitive stage but the stage we have reached in our preseason program have gone past what the Tico/Select tournament holds hence our decision to pull out of it.