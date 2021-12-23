By EMMA JEMEGAH

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has allayed fears on the availability of Glasgow Rangers’ duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It had been reported that the coach of Rangers might delay the arrival of both Aribo and Balogun to the Super Eagles camp because of the Scottish derby between Rangers and Celtic that falls on the early days of the AFCON.

Amaju said the federation will appeal to the Rangers coach to allow the two players to report early for the AFCON.

He, however, said the Scottish club has no overriding power over the players’ release, stating FIFA’s law and status are clear on the release of players for international duties.

“FIFA is the regulatory body of football and no club can determine when a player should honour international invitation. The law and status are quite clear but we ‘ll still appeal to the coach to release the players early for camping,” he said.