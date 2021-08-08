The kidnap of Yenagoa based banker, Mr Tari Ajanami took the aa dramatic turn over the weekend as his abductors have detained his wife and father-in-law over the shortfall in the ransom paid for his release. From Femi Folaranmi, According to investigations , the kidnappers had asked for a payment of N200million after he was kidnapped two weeks ago. Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

The family after negotiating with the kidnappers, kept their arrangement away from security agencies and friends of Ajanami to drop the N15million raised for his release.

Sources said Ajanami’s wife identified as Christiana and the father-in-law had offered to act as couriers for the ransom payment at a spot located at Ahoada in Rivers State.

The kidnappers were said to have been miffed over the payment of N15million ransom and opted to release Ajanami who has been with them for two weeks and detained his 34-year-old wife and father-in-law aged 74 years.

The kidnappers were said to have insisted that they would not release the duo until the N185million shortfall is completed.

The development has thrown the family into confusion on the next step to take.,