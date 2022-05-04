By Chinenye Anuforo,

The annual international survey and review of real-world ransomware experiences report codenamed ‘The State of Ransomware 2022’ has been released by Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, with the report showing that 71 per cent of Nigerian organisations were hit with ransomware in 2021, up from 22 per cent in 2020.

Forty-four per cent of the organisations that had data encrypted paid the ransom to get their data back, even if they had other means of data recovery, such as backups.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The report summarized the impact of ransomware on 5,600 mid-sized organisations in 31 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“The survey showed that, globally, the proportion of victims paying the ransom continues to increase, even when they may have other options available,” said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at Sophos. “There could be several reasons for this, including incomplete backups or the desire to prevent stolen data from appearing on a public leak site. In the aftermath of a ransomware attack there is often intense pressure to get back up and running as soon as possible. Restoring encrypted data using backups can be a difficult and time-consuming process, so it can be tempting to think that paying a ransom for a decryption key is a faster option. It’s also an option fraught with risk. Organizations don’t know what the attackers might have done, such as adding backdoors, copying passwords and more. If organizations don’t thoroughly clean up the recovered data, they’ll end up with all that potentially toxic material in their network and potentially exposed to a repeat attack.”

The main findings of the State of Ransomware 2022 global survey from the Nigerian respondents, which covers ransomware incidents experienced during 2021, as well as related cyber insurance issues, include:

·More victims are paying the ransom – In 2021, 44% of organizations that had data encrypted in a ransomware attack paid the ransom

The impact of a ransomware attack can be immense – The average cost to recover from the most recent ransomware attack in 2021 was US$3.43 million. It took on average one month to recover from the damage and disruption.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Ninety-seven per cent of organizations said the attack had impacted their ability to operate, and 96% of the victims said they had lost business and/or revenue because of the attack.

·Many organizations rely on cyber insurance to help them recover from a ransomware attack – 81% of mid-sized organizations had cyber insurance that covers them in the event of a ransomware attack – and, in 97% of incidents, the insurer paid some or all the costs incurred

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

·Ninety-one percent of those with cyber insurance said that their experience of getting it has changed over the last 12 months, with higher demands for cybersecurity measures, more complex or expensive policies and fewer organizations offering insurance protection

“The findings suggested we may have reached a peak in the evolutionary journey of ransomware, where attackers’ greed for ever higher ransom payments is colliding head on with a hardening of the cyber insurance market as insurers increasingly seek to reduce their ransomware risk and exposure,” said Wisniewski. “In recent years, it has become increasingly easy for cybercriminals to deploy ransomware, with almost everything available as-a-service. Second, many cyber insurance providers have covered a wide range of ransomware recovery costs, including the ransom, likely contributing to ever higher ransom demands. However, the results indicate that cyber insurance is getting tougher and in the future ransomware victims may become less willing or less able to pay sky high ransoms. Sadly, this is unlikely to reduce the overall risk of a ransomware attack. Ransomware attacks are not as resource intensive as some other, more hand-crafted cyberattacks, so any return is a return worth grabbing and cybercriminals will continue to go after the low hanging fruit.”

Sophos recommends the following best practices to help defend against ransomware and related cyberattacks

1. Install and maintain high-quality defenses across all points in the organization’s environment. Review security controls regularly and make sure they continue to meet the organization’s needs

2. Proactively hunt for threats to identify and stop adversaries before they can execute their attack – if the team lacks the time or skills to do this in house, outsource to a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) specialist

3. Harden the IT environment by searching for and closing key security gaps: unpatched devices, unprotected machines, open RDP ports, etc. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions are ideal for this purpose

4. Prepare for the worst. Know what to do if a cyber incident occurs and keep the plan updated

5. Make backups, and practice restoring from them so that the organization can get back up and running as soon as possible, with minimum disruption.