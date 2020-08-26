(NAN)

In a battle of former top five players, Milos Raonic lead Andy Murray 6-2 on Tuesday in the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the play was, however, suspended at 12.18 a. m. local time on Wednesday due to torrential rain.

Murray, who underwent his second hip surgery after the 2019 Australian Open, showed vintage form on Monday to beat 2018 Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev in three gruelling sets.

But the big-serving Raonic has kept the Brit from finding any rhythm thus far, winning all nine of his first-serve points, including five aces.

Murray looked sharp in the early rallies against Zverev, mixing up paces and out manoeuvring the German. But his baseline game was not as crisp in the early going against Raonic.

The wild card dumped an inside-out forehand into the net at 2-2 to give the former World Number 3 the early break, which was the only edge Raonic needed to take the opener.

Former World Number 1 Murray has won their past eight ATP Head2Head meetings dating back to 2014.

The pair’s most recent battle came at the 2016 Nitto ATP Finals, where Murray saved a match point to beat the Canadian 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(9), keeping his year-end Number 1 dreams alive.

When play resumes, Murray will serve at 30/30.