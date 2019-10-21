(Summit News)

Kanye West came to the conclusion that rap is “the devil’s music,” according to his pastor.

According to Adam Tyson, West’s pastor from Placerita Bible Church in California, the superstar made the comments after feeling burdened by the sins that come with being famous.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said in an interview.

“I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music’. I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God’.”

Tyson told Kanye he could use the “talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.”

According to Tyson, Yeezy confided in him that fame had exacerbated his problems with sinful behavior.

“The guilt of sin brought him down low. He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said, ‘I got delivered’.”

Kanye recently confirmed that he had converted to Christianity and that his wife Kim Kardashian’s provocatively sexy image was negatively affecting his “soul and spirit.”