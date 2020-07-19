Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The man in the eye of the storm, Kingdom Okere, governorship candidate of the Reform Advancement Party (RAP) has denied an allegation of N20 million inducement from former governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha to commence a fresh legal war against governor Hope Uzodimma.

Recall that Okere had approached a federal high court in Abuja seeking for a judicial interpretation on whether the All Progressive Congress (APC) actually sponsored governor Hope Uzodimma as it’s candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Imo.

Okere has specifically asked the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to governor Uzodimma and to issue a fresh one to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ihedioha as the authentic governor of the State.

However, his prayers has been perceived to be monetarily induced by the former governor who has also been accused of desperately seeking to return to power.

But Okere has denied the allegation, insisting rather that he is doing it for his zone, Owerri which Ihedioha also hails from.

Okere said “Tell those people that are saying my party has been deregistered they should come and argue it in court. They should volunteer their legal services and argue it in court and listen to my own side of the argument.

“Ihedioha is from Owerri zone I am fighting the course of equity, justice and fairness. Ihedioha is from Owerri zone and Uzodimma is from Orlu, it is now battle between the two zones. Some politicians have proven that they are selfish.

“Anybody that is saying Ihedioha has given me N20 million that person should make it N100 million they should increase the rumour to N100 million.”

Also reacting to the allegation, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) chief Mike Ahamba said “If am to answer the question generally there is no person that goes to election without a political party. Therefore if a person goes to court without a political party, that person is wasting his time. That is what I have to say on the issue since I don’t know what he is asking for in the case.